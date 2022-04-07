Structure fire on Fort Worth near Rosedale and Miller

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fire crews are on the scene of a large structure fire in Fort Worth on Avenue G near Rosedale and Miller.

Thick smoke and flames could be seen pouring from a lot in a residential area.

Fort Worth firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

So far, MedStar has not received any reports of injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.