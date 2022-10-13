Watch CBS News
Strong cold front expected to bring big changes this weekend

By Erin Moran

/ CBS DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM)  While we're enjoying the benefits of yesterday's cold front, get ready North Texas, because a stronger cold front arrives this weekend and it'll have you reaching for those layers!

This strong cold front is expected to move through the region on Sunday, bringing some much-needed rain to the region along with significantly cooler temps. Ahead of the front, highs will warm into the low/mid 90s on Saturday. Most of the day should remain dry, but an increase in cloud cover is expected.

Rain chances pick up significantly overnight into Sunday morning as the cold front arrives in North Texas. This is where we'll watch to see if any stronger storms can develop. For now, the overall severe threat looks low. But with how dry we are, some localized flooding will be possible.

Scattered showers will continue into the afternoon and evening on Sunday, and a few showers will be possible into Monday morning as well. 

We should begin to clear out from the rain and clouds Monday afternoon and evening.

Along with beneficial rain, this strong cold front is going to bring a major change to the above normal temperatures we've been dealing with. We're going from highs in the 90s on Saturday to highs in the 60s by Tuesday.

Don't forget the morning chill, either! Lows are forecast in the 40s and low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Just another week where we have to have several seasons' wardrobe ready to go from t-shirts on Saturday to sweaters on Tuesday!

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 2:39 PM

