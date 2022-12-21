Watch CBS News
Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene

Fort Worth police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from Sundance Square Nativity scene
Fort Worth police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from Sundance Square Nativity scene 00:26

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. 

Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.

Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17.  They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. 

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.

