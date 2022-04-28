Steven Aubrey arrested for murder of Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was one of Dallas' most high profile unsolved murder cases. That was, until April 27, 2022, when Dallas Police announced that an arrest had been made in the murder of prominent Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky.

Tobolowsky was found dead, burned alive in his own garage, almost six years ago. Now, Steven Aubrey has been arrested in Broward County, Florida and charged with Tobolowsky's murder.

Steven Aubrey was charged with capital murder by terror threat/other felony in the case of murdered Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky. Broward Sheriff's Office

Aubrey has been one of the prime suspects since day one. Dallas Police said he never cooperated with their investigation.

In 2016, Aubrey was involved in a legal battle with his own family members who were being represented by Tobolowsky. The 68-year-old lawyer filed a defamation suit against Aubrey over alleged threats and harassment.

So when the lawyer was doused with gasoline and set on fire inside of the garage of his North Dallas home, homicide detectives quickly zeroed-in on Aubrey.

"Aubrey was questioned. He declined to talk with our detectives when he was brought in for questioning, but he was a person of interest in the case," said DPD Assistant Director of Public Information Kristin Lowman.

Detectives soon searched Aubrey's home and seized propane gas tanks and a power drill. Authorities believed someone had been spying on Tobolowsky through a hole cut in his backyard fence.

Today, nearly 6 years after the crime, DPD announced that Aubrey was arrested in Broward County, Florida and will be charged with murder.

"We're not going to get into the actual nitty-gritty of what that piece of evidence was, but it was just developing information, evidence, and having probable cause in order to make that arrest," said Lowman.

Aubrey has publicly denied involvement in the murder. Detectives are working to extradite him and bring him back to Dallas.