Cook Children's mourns 'kind soul' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss who raised money for sick patients

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Cook Children's has joined the rest of the country in mourning freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer and personality Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

The 40-year-old died by suicide, according to the LA County Medical Examiner.

"We're deeply saddened by the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was known for creating joy with his dance moves and infectious smile," the hospital shared on its Facebook page.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and his wife Allison visit Cook Children's in 2017. Cook Children's

Twitch and his wife, Allison Holker, were celebrity representatives through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, according to the hospital, and were very active in raising money and awareness for children's hospitals.

The hospital shared a photo of the couple from when they visited in 2017.

"We remember tWitch as a kind soul who loved our patients and our facility dogs – and brightened every room he entered. Our prayers are with his family and friends."

The pair are the parents of three children. Holker's latest Instagram post on Monday showed them smiling and dancing in front of a Christmas tree.

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days ago.

The couple previously appeared on "So You Think You Can Dance?" and "Dancing with the Stars" and shared their love of dance on social media, often posting videos together and with their children.

Many commenters left their condolences.

"I am so saddened. I would often show my husband your videos," actress Denise Richards wrote. "You could see the love & strong connection between you two."

On Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram to remember her friend, who also served as co-executive producer and DJ on her show.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him," DeGeneres wrote, sharing a photo of them hugging. "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

For those struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7 by calling 988.

Or, if you're worried about your child, click here for resources provided by Cook Children's, including crisis numbers, articles, videos and podcast episodes.