Watch CBS News
Local News

Veteran, off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, August 25th, 2022
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, August 25th, 2022 03:17

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. 

Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.

He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. 

Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 10:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.