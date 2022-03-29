Watch CBS News

Spurs face the Grizzlies on 4-game winning streak

/ AP

This Afternoon's Top Stories For March 29, 2022 03:15

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio heads into a matchup against Memphis as winners of four straight games.

The Spurs have gone 21-24 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is seventh in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 9.3.

The Grizzlies are 33-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.7 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 118-105 on March 1, with Morant scoring 52 points in the victory.

First published on March 29, 2022 / 1:29 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.