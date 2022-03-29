Spurs face the Grizzlies on 4-game winning streak

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio heads into a matchup against Memphis as winners of four straight games.

The Spurs have gone 21-24 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is seventh in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 9.3.

The Grizzlies are 33-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.7 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 118-105 on March 1, with Morant scoring 52 points in the victory.