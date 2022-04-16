Watch CBS News

Spotty showers & storms expected on Easter Sunday

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Happy Saturday! A quiet evening on the way and a pretty nice Easter Sunday ahead. 

Spotty showers are possible around sunrise tomorrow morning, mainly north of DFW. Then, models are showing a developing a line of rain and a few storms moving through the Metroplex around midday.

Some models are more robust with storm development, but I am showing the HRRR which has been handling our rain events very well recently.

An isolated severe storm can't be completely ruled out, quarter size hail and 60 mph winds would be the main threats. Our best rain chances are east of I-35.

A lot of cloud cover to start our Easter Sunday, but we end it with sunshine and temperatures near 80. 

Drier air arrives to start the work week along with seasonal temperatures, meaning more crisp mornings on the way!

Our next system arrives midweek, returning rain and storm chances to North Texas.

And with most of us spending more time outdoors this weekend, here is a look at the pollen forecast.  

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 6:25 PM

