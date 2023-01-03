Southwest 'focused on returning baggage,' while facing new lawsuit

Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is reporting "solid progress" in a new statement posted to its website Tuesday, which also addresses last week's holiday cancellations and misplaced baggage snafu.

During the New Year holiday weekend (Friday-Sunday), Southwest operated 11,092 flights, the statement said. The airline intends for nearly all baggage delayed during the recent travel week to be shipped or delivered by midweek.

"Our teams are focused on returning baggage, processing requests for refunds, and reimbursing certain incidental expenses related to the disruption in travel in a round-the-clock effort aided by the support of employee volunteers," the statement read in part.

In an effort to repair tattered relationships with travelers, Southwest is "reaching out by email to every ticketed customer significantly impacted last week to offer a tailored gesture of goodwill and another heartfelt apology."

That gesture of goodwill is 25,000 frequent flyer bonus points, according to CNN.

In an email from the airline to passengers that was obtained by CNN, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan wrote that "no amount of apologies can undo your experience."

He said the 25,000 gift points are worth about $300, and the airline told CNN the offer is in addition to reimbursements and refund.

The overture comes as the embattled air carrier faces at least one lawsuit over its cancellation of tens of thousands of flights following the winter storm-related meltdown last week.

Southwest sent CBS11 the following statement when asked about the lawsuit.

"There are several high priority efforts underway to do right by our customers, including processing refunds from cancelled flights, and reimbursing customers for expenses incurred as a result of the irregular operations. We have a long and proud 51-year history of delivering on our customers' expectations and we are committed to the all-important imperative of taking care of them during operational disruptions."

Customers who need assistance with these items can visit Southwest.com/traveldisruption for help.