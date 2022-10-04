Watch CBS News
Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child

By Annie Gimbel

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. 

Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. 

Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. 

Do you recognize this person? Call the Southlake Police Department if so.  Southlake Police Department

Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. 

Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us

