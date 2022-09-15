Southlake fire crews battle three-alarm house fire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Southlake firefighters are battling a three-alarm structure fire.

Chopper 11

A house in the 1200 block of Fanning Street is up in flames.

Plumes of dark, black smoke were seen bellowing from the structure, and the fire could be seen from outside of the house.

Multiple streets have been closed off while fire crews work.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.