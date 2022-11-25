Some retailers aren't opening early on Black Friday, carrying on pandemic policies

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With the Thanksgiving meals behind us, the attention for many people turns to the busy holiday shopping season—which officially kicks off with Black Friday.

However, many people over the years tried to catch those Black Friday deals early by lining up outside of stores, but that's no longer the case as many big box stores such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohls announced in 2020 during the pandemic they wouldn't open on Thanksgiving to limit crowds. That policy continues.

"The times have changed a little bit and I think people are wanting to stay more at home and not as focused on going into stores and doing online shopping," said Virginia Hill who was visiting from California.

It's also a benefit to those who typically had to work the holiday.

"Got a chance to enjoy thanksgiving, spend time with friends, family instead of working, it's pretty nice," said Christian Taylor, who used to work on Thanksgiving.

Now other factors such as staffing remains a challenge for retailers.

"They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard to find labor at the right prices and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Texas A&M University Marketing Professor Dr. Venky Shankar.

He adds some retailers already started offering deals early and will do so even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday with inflation and supply chain issues lingering.

"All of these are creating opportunities for retailers to make sure that they have their sales covered and not have to worry about having to wait for Black Fridays or Cyber Mondays to start their sales," added Shankar.

According to bankrate.com, 59% of people will participate in Small Business Saturday compared to 56% on Black Friday.

Some people telling CBS 11 News, Thanksgiving should be about spending time with those you love and not at the stores.

"Sometimes you lose what's important, it's not about the shoes and the gifts and all that just spend it at home with the family so for me it's actually a good thing," said Arlington resident Glenn Boykin.

While the rainy Thanksgiving Day retailers sat empty, stores are expecting large crowds for Black Friday which is like their Super Bowl.