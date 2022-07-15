Some parking spaces to be eliminated on West Seventh Street in Fort Worth to make room for rideshare

FORTH WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One of Fort Worth's busiest entertainment districts is getting more space for rideshare, but eliminating some street parking on Friday and Saturday nights.

It's the latest idea to curb congestion in the district, which can get clogged with cars and people moving back and forth between bars and restaurants on the weekends.

Police started covering up parking meters in parts of the West Seventh District Friday afternoon. 50 parking spots on West 7th, Currie, Morton, Foch and Bledsoe will be reserved for rideshare stopping only starting at 10 p.m.

The move triples the spaces previously reserved for rideshare. It also relocates stops away from the heart of the district, and closer to main roads so drivers can get in and out faster.

City Parking Manager Peter Elliott said data from companies like Uber and Lyft showed at peak times more than 300 cars an hour were coming to the district. With parking on both sides of some roads, and just 15 spaces for rideshare, the space could get congested quickly.

"We found out that the volume was so much more, than we really understood," he said.

The city has spent years trying different ideas to improve traffic flow in the area. Several streets were changed to one-way. It contracted to use the lot at nearby Farrington Field for parking. A bus route was added going back and forth from downtown and around the cultural district.

The city worked with rideshare companies so apps will automatically guide customers to the correct locations to find their drivers.

The city is hoping to know by the end of the summer if the expanded area is helping with congestion or if any adjustments are needed to locations and space.