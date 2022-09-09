Watch CBS News
Small plane makes emergency landing in Fort Worth

By Giles Hudson

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Fort Worth.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway.

MedStar said neither of the two people on board are hurt.

No word what led to the plane making the landing.

CBS 11 has reached out to the FAA and Fort Worth Fire for more information.

