Small plane makes emergency landing in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Fort Worth.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway.

MedStar said neither of the two people on board are hurt.

No word what led to the plane making the landing.

CBS 11 has reached out to the FAA and Fort Worth Fire for more information.