Watch CBS News
Local News

Small businesses still feel post-pandemic squeeze ahead of holiday shopping

By Nick Starling

/ CBS DFW

Small businesses still feel post-pandemic squeeze ahead of holiday shopping frenzy
Small businesses still feel post-pandemic squeeze ahead of holiday shopping frenzy 01:54

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Thanksgiving week kicks off the start of the very busy holiday shopping season with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. 

But while demand is high despite inflation, some small businesses are still dealing with pandemic-related issues. 

In the Bishop Arts District in Dallas, it has become a hot spot for restaurants and snagging that unique gift. 

But the need for workers lingers into the busiest time of year for these shops.

"We haven't been able to fully rebound from covid, in fact we have one store that was an art gallery just across the street and we recently had to close it, not  because the business was bad, but simply for 6-weeks we didn't have a human being that could open that store" said Cody Ellison who is the co-owner of three Bishop Arts businesses with business partner Ken Valencia. 

Currently they are looking for two full-time employees to be completely staffed. 

"We like to have about 14 employees so if you are two or three down and mean that's 10-15%," added Ellison. 

However, despite that, Ellison tells CBS 11 News 2022 has been their best year yet. 

Down the street at AJ Vagabonds while they too are looking for some help, their main worry was inventory and figuring a way to keep costs down. 

"Obviously we're dealing with inflation as well so we're figuring out ways to make sure when people see some kind of sticker shock on things that were quite a bit less before. But it feels like things are starting to catch up," added Jason Roberts, owner of AJ Vagabonds.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas' unemployment rate sits around 4%. 

Nick Starling
Nick Starling

Nick Starling joins CBS11 from KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was a reporter for over three years. Before that, he reported in Omaha, Washington D.C., Lincoln and in central Nebraska.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 7:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.