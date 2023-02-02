Watch CBS News
Local News

Slushy, icy roads still expected in North Texas as temperatures begin to warm

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS DFW

Watch out for ice & slush as temperatures warm up in North Texas
Watch out for ice & slush as temperatures warm up in North Texas 03:44

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An Ice Storm Warning and Winter Storm Warning remain in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Slushy, icy roads still expected in North Texas as temperatures begin to warm
CBS 11 News

Precipitation will continue to transition over to a cold rain from southeast to northwest as temperatures climb above freezing.

Slushy, icy roads still expected in North Texas as temperatures begin to warm
CBS 11 News

More scattered rain showers are possible late this afternoon and evening.

Slushy, icy roads still expected in North Texas as temperatures begin to warm
CBS 11 News

We all want to know when are the roads going to improve.

In the DFW Metroplex, it's going to be this afternoon when widespread impacts will be less likely. 

Side roads, neighborhoods, parking lots and bridges will still have slick spots. Even though conditions will improve, you still need to use caution and take it slow.

If you can wait until Friday to get on the roads, that would be best.

Slushy, icy roads still expected in North Texas as temperatures begin to warm
CBS 11 News

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun finally makes its return! 

Use Keith as a cautionary tale here:

Slushy, icy roads still expected in North Texas as temperatures begin to warm
CBS 11 News

See that thick layer of ice on the windshield? It slid off from the top of his car when he made a stop.

It is important to remove the ice from your car before you get back on the roads. Additionally, a layer of ice on top of your car can just as easily fly off the back of your car as you are driving and endanger other drivers.

Luckily, that was not the case here.

Slushy, icy roads still expected in North Texas as temperatures begin to warm
CBS 11 News

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo remained open through all of our winter weather and tomorrow they are the first place I am heading when the roads are safe and the sun is shining!

Slushy, icy roads still expected in North Texas as temperatures begin to warm
CBS 11 News

Stay warm and safe!

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 7:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.