Slight cooldown on Tuesday, but an overall warm week ahead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday and was able to make it outside for a little bit!

Monday looks just as nice with a warmer morning.

Temperatures start out around 30 degrees and warm into the low 50s.

I know that is just what Maggie was hoping to hear!

A weak front moves through North Texas tomorrow but the only noticeable change will be a wind shift out of the north and some clouds around midday.

It will also be chillier Tuesday morning; we are back to the 20s.

Tuesday afternoon is sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

If your allergies are acting up, you are not alone.

The pollen count continues to climb through midweek.

Luckily a late week system will bring rain and a few thunderstorms to the area.

Right now, Friday looks to be our best chance for showers and mainly east of I-35.

Check out our warming trend! Back to the 70s on Thursday!

Strong southerly winds draw in gulf moisture, bumping up our dewpoints and reducing our static electricity shocks. 🙂

Have a great night!