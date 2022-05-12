Watch CBS News
Six Flags to open new ride 'Pirates of Speelunker Cave'

By Nicole Nielsen

/ CBS DFW

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - On Saturday, Six Flags Over Texas is opening their newest ride, "Pirates of Speelunker Cave."

The attraction is a re-imagining of one of the park's first ever rides, called "The Cave."

It operated from 1964 until 1991 when it was replaced by the current version of the attraction, "Yosemite Sam and the Gold Rider Adventure."

The Cave featured original characters called "Speelunkers" that were created exclusively for Six Flags over Texas.

Now those Speelunkers will have their time in the spotlight!

The new ride will welcome guests with a coastal theme and an open vantage point of the ride's first descent into the Speelunker's Cave.

Once aboard a six-passenger boat, riders will experience 17 brand-new scenes that combine state-of-the-art cinematic projection with immersive sets and animatronics.

Count us in!

