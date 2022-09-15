Watch CBS News
Sinkhole opens up on Lake June Road in Southeast Dallas

PLEASANT GROVE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Water Utilities workers are investigating a sinkhole from a damaged wastewater manhole at Lake June Road and Prairie Creek Road.

It happened on Sept. 15 in Grand Prairie. 

Three lanes of eastbound traffic on Lake June Road were closed as a result. 

Chopper 11 flew above the sinkhole, which was wide enough to take up most of one lane.

It's unclear when repairs will be completed on the road. 

