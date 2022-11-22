Significant rain is in the Thanksgiving forecast

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Significant rain is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning.

Get out and enjoy today. It'll get close to 60°F this afternoon as the sun comes out, the warmest day since last Thursday.

CBS DFW

Looking back in our 123-year weather history at those four days from Nov. 18 – Nov. 21, that was the coldest run of weather on those dates since the 70s and 5th coldest ever. So, yeah, at least it is warmer today. But here we are at the 48 hour countdown to Thanksgiving and several rounds of rain are expected.

CBS DFW

The rain chances start tomorrow morning, mostly just light stuff along with low clouds. This will be on and off most of the day. Tomorrow night we should this activity pick up in intensity.

A major upper air storm is passing right over DFW for Thursday/Friday. We'll likely wake up on Thanksgiving with some very stormy weather going on. This won't be severe but it'll be a cold, heavy rain at times making for some difficult travel.

For the Metroplex, this continues across mid-day before the low sweeps past us. For our eastern counties and points east into Arkansas and northern Louisiana, this looks like a Thanksgiving wash out:

CBS DFW

The upper low isn't done with us until Saturday. Rain stays in the forecast Friday and the first half of the day Saturday:

CBS DFW

This storm will bring significant snow to the Panhandle in case your holiday travel takes you up that way. It will fall from Friday mid-day all the way to Saturday evening.

Don't look for warm temperatures to return anytime soon. At least by Sunday we'll have a high above normal for a change. That'll be the first time in almost three weeks.

CBS DFW