Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible.

"I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said.

The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others.

"Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said.

Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area are ranging from about 70-95% full. Lake Lavon is 84% full.

Woodruff said that water at Lake Lavon is about three feet low, but back in 2011 it was over 10 feet low and the marina had to be moved.

"2011 was a really bad year," he said. "Big undertaking to do that. It is a difficult task and an expensive task."

The Texas Water Development Board's most recent drought map shows 97% of the state is now under drought conditions. The only time that number reached 100% was back in 2011.

Woodruff hoping this year won't be a repeat.

"Well, you know we just kind of go day by day and we keep an eye on the water and we talk to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," he said. "We're hoping that we get some rain. The lake can fill up just as quick as it goes down."