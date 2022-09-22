Shooting threat no longer present for Everman High School, district says

EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A shooting threat is no longer present for Everman High School, the district stated Thursday.

At approximately 9 p.m. Sept. 21, Everman ISD was alerted to a shooting threat for the high school that was circulating on social media. The district took to Twitter to say that Everman police and the FBI were working to investigate the threat.

Hours later, the FBI was able to trace the Instagram account responsible for the threat, and said they believe there is no longer a threat present. Despite this, though, the school will still have an increased police presence Thursday.

This threat comes just days after Everman police prevented a potential shooting at the high school's homecoming football game.

On Friday, Sept. 16, an off-duty deputy received a tip about a threat to the football game. Police said the deputy went to Everman to help find the suspect and passed on the information to police, who dispatched additional units to assist officers at the football stadium.

Near the stadium, police said officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description given in the tip. They conducted a traffic stop and found an AR-15 style gun and a 60-round magazine--both of which were allegedly purchased earlier that day.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said there's no telling what would have happened there if they didn't receive the tip.

"It was pretty evident to us that this individual was en route here to do some harm, we had approximately 3,000 people here at the stadium full," Spencer said.