Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.

The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. 

In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested. 

