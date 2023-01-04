Dallas woman Shamonick Stevenson charged with murder after stabbing boyfriend with steak knife, says 'it was an accident'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend with a 5-inch steak knife last month said it was an accident. But the detective on the case isn't buying it, writing, "It would be difficult to accidentally plunge a steak knife deep enough into someone's chest to pierce their heart," in the arrest-warrant affidavit.

Shamonick Stevenson, 32, faces a murder charge in the death of her live-in boyfriend Marktwon Hicks, 38, in their Oak Cliff apartment.

Shamonick Stevenson Dallas Police Department

A witness told police the couple got into an argument on Dec. 19, according to the affidavit. The witness also said Stevenson was upset that Hicks was drunk. Court records show that Stevenson told the witness Hicks shot himself and needed an ambulance. Then she left the apartment before either the ambulance or police arrived, according to the affidavit.

After the stabbing, Hicks' mother told police that Stevenson called her and said Hicks had "walked into the knife." Hicks' mother also told a detective she heard a disturbance in the background when her son called earlier that evening, saying he might need to stay at her house overnight.

Several hours after the incident, Stevenson called a detective claiming the stabbing was an accident. She also claimed to have gone to the emergency room, but the detective later learned she never was at the hospital, the affidavit says.

A detective wrote that Stevenson has a "lengthy history of family violence," and that she had previously attacked Hicks in November.

During their investigation, police found the bloody knife.

Stevenson's bail is $300,000.