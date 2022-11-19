Sex offender arrested for home invasion, assault in Denton

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A registered sex offender was arrested in Denton after he allegedly broke into a woman's home and physically attacked her Friday morning, police said.

Paul Merritt, a 72-year-old registered sex offender, was arrested and charged with stalking, failing to comply with registration requirements, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, and burglary with intent to commit another felony. He is being held in the Denton County Jail on a $355,000 bond.

Paul Merritt. Denton County Jail

According to Denton police, a woman called 911 Friday morning to report that an unknown man had broken into her house and assaulted her. She told police she had been held against her will for about two hours, during which she was threatened and cut with a knife during a physical struggle with the man.

The assailant then stole the woman's credit card and other items. She was able to escape her restraints and call 911. She sustained minor injuries during the assault.

Police reviewed home surveillance footage and quickly identified the suspect as Merritt. Officers found him later that afternoon. Police noted he was wearing the same clothes as in the video and had fresh scratches on his face.

Merritt agreed to speak to investigators and admitted to several crimes. He told police that he began stalking the woman after seeing her at a store two months ago and followed her home. He said he had watched her at her house on multiple occasions, admitted to breaking into her home and assaulting her Friday, and said that he had tried to enter her home on prior occasions.

Detectives also determined that Merritt had lied about his address and was living at a different address, violating sex offender registration requirements.

If he's convicted, Merritt could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.