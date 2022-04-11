Severe weather potential = First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A couple of storms have been able to fire up this morning in parts of North Texas but thankfully, they remain below severe limits with just some quick bouts of heavy rain and lightning.

CBSDFW.COM

The conditional severe threat Monday is more so for the afternoon/evening hours.

For the Texas Rangers baseball game today, we say "let's play ball!" It would still be smart to take a rain jacket for the walk into the ballpark but chances of seeing rain in Arlington during the game are quite low.

CBSDFW.COM

If the cap breaks this afternoon, the Metroplex will end up with isolated storm coverage -- mostly east of Interstate-35. The main threat during this wether event, if it happens, will be quarter-sized hail.

It's a First Alert Weather Day for North Texas on Tuesday due to the threat of scattered, strong to severe storms during the afternoon-evening hours.

A dryline out west of North Texas will be the catalyst for storms to fire up by early afternoon Tuesday. Storms will roll from west to east with impacts in the Metroplex during the heart of the evening commute.

CBSDFW.COM

CBS 11 Meteorologists are watching Wednesday's forecast as scattered strong storms remain possible east of DFW.

Right now, the Metroplex is under a marginal risk of severe weather on Wednesday (1 out of 5).