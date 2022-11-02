Watch CBS News
Severe weather likely in North Texas Friday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Severe weather is likely Friday afternoon with damaging winds being the biggest threat, and a secondary threat from hail and isolated tornadoes.

Some thick fog was around Wednesday morning, but a fine afternoon is on tap for North Texas.

On Thursday, North Texas will have some sprinkling and light rain. It'll be a mostly cloudy day with breezy conditions and temperatures should still get into the upper 70s; the morning is going to stay about 10 degrees above normal (63 degrees for a low), so rather easy to get there on strong south winds.

FRIDAY

We are expecting a severe weather threat on Friday afternoon and evening. The DFW Metroplex and east is under greater threat based on the current run of forecast models:

Hopefully, North Texans will wake up Friday to some occasional brief showers dotting the landscape and a low deck of clouds. This will greatly reduce the potential instability for the afternoon (less warming).

So your morning commute on Friday may have some wet roads along with some strong winds.

Your evening commute could include severe weather. A few thunderstorms could form across late morning and early afternoon. Then a squall line comes together and races across North Texas. This squall line could quickly form right over North Texas and start to produce damaging winds.

This threat will quickly shift east as we go into the evening commute and into Friday night football.

Once this line is past us in the later evening, a great weekend in store for North Texas. Also, good weather is expected for Election Day.

Additionally, the sixth hurricane of the season formed Wednesday morning. Hurricane Lisa will hit Belize later in the day as a Category 1 hurricane. It is forecast to cross southern Mexico and get into the Gulf before circling back into Mexico. Significant flooding is likely in this scenario.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010. He came to North Texas from Nashville, where he spent the past 11 years, most recently as the morning meteorologist at WKRN-TV. His career has also taken him to Kansas City, Mo., where he was the senior meteorologist at KSHB-TV.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 12:37 PM

