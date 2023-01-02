Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe storms possible for East Texas counties through the evening

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS DFW

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible this evening
Isolated severe thunderstorms possible this evening 02:59

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A strong cap in place this morning has kept any storms from becoming severe in North Texas so far. 

The cap has been weakening through the afternoon hours and storms are developing in our eastern counties. 

There is still the potential for a few of them to become severe with damaging winds, hail, or even a tornado.  

unknown.png
CBS DFW

One of our forecast models continues to develop a few strong to severe storms through the evening hours in our eastern counties. 

unknown-1.png
CBS DFW

Another line of showers and a few storms are possible around 9 p.m. to 11pm as the cold front swings through the area.

This activity, once again, will be focused east of I-35.

unknown-2.png
CBS DFW

Most of the severe storms have been focused in East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas where we were expecting them. 

A tornado watch is in effect for these areas until 9 p.m. tonight, it does not include North Texas.

unknown-3.png
CBS DFW

Cooler air moves in overnight behind the cold front, allowing temperatures to drop into the lower 50s by Tuesday morning.

unknown-4.png
CBS DFW

We enjoy a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. 

unknown-5.png
CBS DFW

Another cold front brings a reinforcing shot of cooler air for mid-week, returning temperatures closer to seasonal averages with sunny skies. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, showers return to the area late Saturday into Sunday morning.

unknown-6.png
CBS DFW
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 5:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.