'I just want my baby back,' woman pleads after French bulldog stolen from her in The Colony

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A disabled woman is pleading for help getting her service dog back after a man snatched it and took off in The Colony.

Police have only a vague description of the suspect and his vehicle.

It happened outside a hotel in The Colony where a guest was walking her French bulldog and a stranger approached asking to pet it.

What happen next has left her heartbroken and warning other dog owners who might also become victims.

Little Man is a nearly 2-year-old emotional support dog that Kathy Ferguson has relied on for since a devastating 2014 car wreck.

"I live alone by myself and I was recovering from the accident," she said. "He just helps me live."

Ferguson and her family travel to DFW weekly for business, hauling produce from her home in Mississippi.

Last Wednesday night she was walking Little Man outside the hotel where she was staying when three people in a car drove by her.

"They parked it around the corner and got out and approached wanting to pet him, and I was scared to say no," she said. "I told him he could pet him and he reached down and unsnapped him and grabbed him and ran."

Ferguson says she couldn't do anything to stop her beloved family member from being taken away.

The Colony police said they were able to get to the scene fast but not before the dogs and those who took it were gone.

"I just want my baby back, I feel like somebody died," Ferguson said.

It's an unbearable pain that Ferguson says she doesn't want others to go through.

"I just want people to know if they have their animals with them, just be careful with who pets them especially in that area because they will take them," she said. "They took mine."

You can tell from those tearful words how much it will mean to her if someone out there can help return this woman's service dog.

Unfortunately, police said there's no security camera video to help with the investigation.