Security officer arrested after shooting at XTC Cabaret

Footage of latest shooting outside Dallas strip club could be used in court

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A security officer has been arrested in connection with the shooting at XTC Cabaret Saturday morning.

Sterlin Hammett, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday evening.

At about 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at XTC Cabaret, where they found Shalonda Lofton, identified by police as Shalonda Anderson, with a gunshot wound.

Police have also determined that another security officer, 26, was responsible for shooting the victim after she was hit by a vehicle at the XTC Cabaret on Saturday. Anderson's car hit the security officer, allegedly crushing her leg and running her foot over. That security officer has not been identified yet.

Witnesses also told police that the security guards hit Anderson and her friends with pepper spray and tried to get them to leave before police arrived.

Since the shooting, a petition has gone viral on change.org to close down XTC Cabaret. The petition has gained nearly 10,000 signatures in 48 hours.

Latashia Trask, who started the petition, said that Anderson "was pushed, racially violated & had water also thrown on her. Approaching her car, the security [was] still following them. The security surrounded the vehicle. Moments later as she was approaching the exit of the parking lot, security opened fired on her car more than 4 shots."