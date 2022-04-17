Security guard shot at Dallas strip club off Stemmons Freeway
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A security guard at a Dallas strip club was shot on April 17 after attempting to escort a group of suspects off the property.
Police said that at about 6:08 a.m., a security guard at the XTC Cabaret strip club off Stemmons and Mockingbirg was shot as he left the business.
While working, the guard got into an argument with a group of unknown suspects and escorted them off the property. After his shift, the victim went to his vehicle where the suspects opened fire on him.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. The suspects fled the location.
Dallas Police said the investigation is ongoing.
