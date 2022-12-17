Seasons of Changes hosts 11th annual toy giveaway in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas nonprofit is making sure thousands of children across the metroplex have presents under the tree this Christmas.

Seasons of Change, Inc. is hosting its fourth giveaway event in Arlington on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

"This is our 11th annual CollaboGANZA," said Seasons of Change executive director Tavian Harris. "It's collaboration and extravaganza put together."

The organization has provided free Christmas gifts, along with clothing and other household items, to about 12,000 families this week. They expect more than 4,000 at Saturday's pickup.

"It's wonderful," said Claudia, an Arlington mom of two who came to pick out presents for her children. "They help a lot of people out."

Parents got to load up their Santa sacks with five toys and several outfits for each child in their family. Volunteer elves helped pack up cleaning supplies, diapers, and other essentials too.

"They could be at home enjoying their children, but they're here helping a lot of people that are really struggling," said Maria Rock, a Burleson mom of four. "I appreciate that so much. So much."

She says she can go home with a sense of relief, excited for what her children will open come Christmas morning.

"The dolls for my girls," Rock said. "They really love the dolls. They have a lot of… very good toys for everyone."

The next giveaway will be on Monday, Dec. 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 921 W. Mayfield Rd in Arlington.

"We actually have another truck coming in, so we're able to provide as many kids and families with Christmas this year," Harris said.

New toy donations are still being accepted from the public. For more information, call Seasons of Change at 817-277-9601 or visit the event link on their Facebook page.