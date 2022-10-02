Watch CBS News
Scott Keenan

/ CBS DFW

Scott Keenan, Vice President & News Director CBS 11 News

Veteran CBS journalist Scott Keenan was named Vice President and News Director at CBS News and Stations' businesses in Dallas-Fort Worth, including KTVT (CBS), independent KTXA, the CBS News DFW streaming channel and CBSDFW.com in September of 2022.

A Chicago native, Keenan assumed his new role in the Lone Star State after having served as the Dallas-based bureau chief for the CBS News southern bureaus since 2006.

Before moving to North Texas in 2004, Keenan spent eight years in various capacities at WBBM, the Chicago-based CBS network. He also served as a field producer for CBS News in Chicago for three years.

During his 30-year career, Keenan has overseen the network's news bureaus in Dallas, Houston and Atlanta, which cover news stories in 13 states.

A father of two, his new position marks a return to KTVT, where he was the station's assistant news director from 2004 to 2006.

Keenan is a dog lover, enjoys tennis, and telling impactful stories. 

