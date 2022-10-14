Scheels in The Colony evacuated after bomb threat

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a popular sporting goods store in The Colony along with part of an adjacent entertainment district.

The call came in at 8 p.m. at the Scheels Sporting Goods located on Destination Drive just south of State Highway 121 in the Grandscape development.

A nearby outdoor concert was stopped and people told to leave.

No one's been hurt.

Police are searching the Scheels. They hope to have more information later on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Southlake Police evacuated part of the Town Square area after reports of a suspicious package. No threat was ever discovered.