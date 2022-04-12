Scattered, strong to severe storms likely for North Texas today

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Scattered, strong to severe storms are possible across North Texas beginning this afternoon and lasting into the evening. Models show the likelihood at 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

Tuesday will have heavy cloud cover, high humidity and windy conditions before the storms eventually roll in.

Storms today will be scattered so there will be portions of the Metroplex and North Texas that won't have any wet weather.

In area where the scattered storms develop, they're likely to turn severe with the main threats being very large hail (golf ball to baseball-sized) and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. The possibility of a couple of tornadoes can't be ruled out -- but the threat is fairly low.

As things stand, a few isolated storms will be possible before sunrise and into the early afternoon tomorrow, especially southeast of DFW.

Wednesday's severe threat is low. By midday a cold front moves through basically putting the kibosh on area rain chances.