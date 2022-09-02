Watch CBS News
Sachse police officers ambushed by man with shotgun

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

SACHSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Sachse police officers were ambushed by a man with a shotgun as they sat in their patrol car on Sept. 2. 

Investigators said it happened at midnight outside Medpost Urgent Care located at 7760 State Highway 78.

The officers were finishing up an unrelated call when the man allegedly walked up to the driver's side of the police cruiser and fired a shotgun through the window.  

The officer sitting in the driver side seat was struck in the head from the shotgun blast. The second officer returned fire, striking the suspect. 

Both officers and the suspect were taken to an area hospital for their injuries. Both officers received non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released from the hospital. 

The suspect underwent surgery. 

The Texas Rangers are investigating. 

First published on September 2, 2022 / 10:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

