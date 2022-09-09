Rowlett man sentenced to 60 years for filming himself sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Rowlett man will spend 60 years in federal prison after he was sentenced for filming himself sexually abusing a child over the course of about two years.

Mark Alan Miller, 35, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to two counts of producing child pornography. He was given the statutory maximum sentence by a federal judge.

According to court records, police were called to a home on Jan. 12, 2020 after the victim's father walked in on Miller sexually abusing his then-9-year-old daughter.

The girl's father told police that he and Miller had been friends for over a decade. Miller had been staying overnight at the father's home when he heard a noise and went to check on it. He saw Miller was not in the living room where he'd been sleeping and rushed to his daughter's room.

He walked in on Miller raping his daughter.

The father immediately grabbed his gun and held Miller at gunpoint until officers arrived.

When they arrived, Miller immediately confessed to officers that he'd been sexually abusing the girl for nearly two years and described their relationship as "a little two close."

The victim was taken to the hospital and then to the Rockwall Children's Advocacy Center, where she confirmed Miller had raped her several times and taken explicit photos of her.

Police asked Miller about the photos, and he confessed to producing child pornography.

A forensic analysis of his electronic devices found that he had taped at least five videos and taken 132 illegal images involving the victim over the course of two years - back to when the girl was just seven years old.

During Miller's sentencing, a forensic analysis with the Rockwall Police Department testified that Miller's devices also contained over 8,000 sexually explicit images of other children.

They said Miller even used a revealing image of the victim as his screen saver.