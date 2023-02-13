Weather this week starts off mild, then a cold front significantly drops temperatures

Take a look at this week's forecast

Take a look at this week's forecast

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are hopping on the Texas weather rollercoaster again this week!

We start the work week mild with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s through Wednesday, then the bottom drops out on Thursday.

And we have two rounds of rain, the first overnight into Tuesday morning and then Wednesday evening.

Today is our quiet day. Lots of cloud cover, an isolated evening shower possible and highs in the upper 60s.

Widespread rain and a line of thunderstorms move in after midnight and continue into the Tuesday morning commute.

We are not expecting severe storms, but a few may be strong with heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

The rain clears out by mid-morning tomorrow and then it is all about the wind! Hold on tight to your Valentine!

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at Midnight until 6 p.m. Tuesday, for sustained southwesterly winds 20-30 mph and gusts to 50 mph!

Yes, 50 mph!

Secure any loose outdoor patio cushions or yard decorations.

Tuesday is definitely a day you may find your trash can down the street!

Those southwesterly winds boost our temperatures into the low 70s for your Valentine's Day!

Tuesday isn't even the warmest day of the week.

Highs in the mid/upper 70s on Wednesday ahead of our next strong cold front.

This system brings the potential for severe storms in the evening hours.

Then the bottom drops out as winds become northwesterly and draw in significantly colder air.

Look at our feels like temperatures going from the 60s midnight Thursday to the 20s and 30s by 7 a.m.!

Friday morning is even colder, we start off in the 20s but enjoy sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 50s.

Luckily we warm back up into the weekend.

