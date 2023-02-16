Rockwall names Interim Chief Ed Fowler head of police

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Rockwall is officially getting a new chief of police, officials announced on Thursday.

On Feb. 16, 2023, Rockwall City Manager Mary Smith announced that Ed Fowler has officially been named the Chief of the Rockwall Police Department.

Chief Fowler is no stranger to the area. He most recently served as the interim chief after former Chief Max Geron retired from the position in August, but his career with the department actually began 33 years ago.

After serving in the U.S. Marines during the Gulf War, Chief Fowler returned to his hometown in 1990 and steadily rose through the ranks. He took a variety of leadership roles during his tenure, including assistant police chief from 2020 until his promotion to interim chief in 2022.

In addition to his military and police service, Chief Fowler earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from East Texas State University and an MBA from Texas A&M Commerce. He is a certified Master Peace Officer and graduated from the FBI's National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum.

The new chief is a familiar face in the community as well. Chief Fowler and his wife, Julie, have been married 19 years and have three kids together. He has been an Assistant Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 989 for many years.