Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested

By Giles Hudson

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)  A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.

It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.

The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.

That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.

The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.

Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.

