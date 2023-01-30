Traffic stop leads to fugitive's arrest, drug bust

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Robert Galloway, 36, after they say he fled during a traffic stop.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

It happened Jan. 25 in the area of Sydney Street and Crenshaw Avenue in Fort Worth.

The deputy who pulled over Galloway called Fort Worth police officers for help after Galloway allegedly ran off.

FWPD Air 1 was launched and officers established a perimeter.

The search lasted about 45 minutes before Galloway was captured in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue.

Police said they found about 99 grams of pills containing fentanyl, more than 17 grams of crack cocaine, more than 47 grams of black tar heroin and a loaded firearm, according to a news release.

Galloway faces an evading arrest charge in addition to several drug charges, according to a release.