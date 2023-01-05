Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo: The story behind TCU's unusual chant

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When TCU takes on Georgia in the National Championship game, viewers across the country will be introduced to one of the most unique cheers in college football.

'Riff Ram Bah Zoo' may sound more like a Dr. Seuss poem than a rallying cry, but it is a beloved tradition for the Frogs.

Riff, Ram, Bah Zoo

Lickety, Lickety, Zoo, Zoo

Who, Wah, Wah, Who

Give 'em Hell, TCU.

According to TCU, it's the oldest cheer in the Southwest conference, the university's original athletic conference. It likely dates back to the 1920s.

"The old cheers, all over the nation, were those kind of cheers that made no sense," said Dale Young, who is something of an expert on TCU school spirit. "When I was a cheerleader, it was just kind of a novelty to do. Now it's back to what it should be."

Young graduated from TCU in 1966 and later came back to work at the College of Education for 35 years.

"We had no spirit whatsoever when I came back to teach," Young said.

He helped create orientatation camps for incoming students.

"At the Frog Camps, we were determined to get the spirit back, so that's when we started the oldest cheer in the Southwest conference – the 'Riff Ram Bah Zoo,'" said Young. "And I'm so excited today to sit on the west stands and see all the students doing that cheer."

Now fans are hopeful their favorite cheer will help the team pull off a victory against the Dogs.

The Frogs take on Georgia on Monday night in California.