Richardson police searching for suspect Tyrain Mar Keis Mitchell after alleged sexual assault

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) - Richardson police have issued an arrest warrant for Tyrain Mar Keis Mitchell, 30, who they identified as the suspect in a Nov. 5 sexual assault.

Tyrain Mar Keis Mitchell, 30 Richardson Police Department

Mitchell is 6'01", 160 lbs., with a close-cropped haircut. Police said he may have a thin mustache or goatee.

Police said the victim told them Mitchell approached her an alley while she was walking and assaulted her.

It happened in the 2000 block of Plymouth Rock Dr. just after 5 p.m.

The investigation by detectives, along with evidence collected, helped identify Mitchell as the suspect. Due to sexual contact made during the assault and threats toward the victim, Mitchell was charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The Richardson Police Department is actively looking for Mitchell and if anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911 immediately.