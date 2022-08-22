Watch CBS News
Richardson City Hall closed after sustaining significant fire damage

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) - Richardson City Hall closed temporarily after a fire damaged the building around 3 a.m. on Aug. 22. 

The building sustained significant fire, water and smoke damage preventing offices from opening. 

Plans are being finalized to be able to offer City services at alternate locations.

City staff were asked not to report to work unless otherwise notified by their supervisor.

