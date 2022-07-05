Watch CBS News
Resource: Various types of birth control, costs, methods

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Abortion services may no longer be an option for most women in Texas, but they still have access to a range of birth control and reproductive health care services through most health insurance plans and government-funded program. 

There are many different birth control options out there.

Planned Parenthood has listed most, if not all of them. 

Click here to learn more. 

