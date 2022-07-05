Resource: Various types of birth control, costs, methods
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Abortion services may no longer be an option for most women in Texas, but they still have access to a range of birth control and reproductive health care services through most health insurance plans and government-funded program.
There are many different birth control options out there.
Planned Parenthood has listed most, if not all of them.
Click here to learn more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.