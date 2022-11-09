Republican Tim O'Hare wins race for Tarrant County judge

Click here for more election results.

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Republican Tim O'Hare said his challenger, Deborah Peoples conceded the election for Tarrant County judge.

Thus, O'Hare will succeed Republican Glen Whitley, who did not seek reelection.

O'Hare ran his campaign on the message of lowering property taxes, eliminating waste, fraud and abuse, and creating a position for an elections integrity officer.

In the past, O'Hare has served both a city councilman and mayor of Farmers Branch and chairman of the Tarrant County GOP. He also has a law firm and real state investment company in the Dallas - Ft. Worth area.

During his campaign, he received endorsements from Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump.

Watch political reporter Jack Fink's one-on-one with O'Hare below:

Peoples listed economic development, infrastructure and affordable housing as some of her priorities.

During a one-on-one with CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink in September, she touted her past as Vice President of AT&T as one of the reasons voters should choose her.

"This is an administrative job," she said. "It's about managing a budget. It's about forecasting and taking care of the county residents' business."

Prior to running for Tarrant County Judge, Peoples ran for Fort Worth Mayor in 2019 and again in 2021.

Watch Fink's one-on-one with Peoples below: