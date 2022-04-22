Rents on the rise in North Texas, leaving some needing help

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Property taxes are skyrocketing for many home owners in North Texas, but renters are feeling the heat too.

A Dallas Reddit discussion topic titled "Rent Increases" drew hundreds of comments, with people typing out how much their rent has increased. The majority said they saw a major jump, others a smaller one, but the rise in rents left some wondering how to pay for it.

"Families are feeling it," said Faye Beaulieu, Senior VP for Community Investment United Way of Tarrant County.

She said they've seen a surge in people needing rental help throughout the pandemic.

"We push people to what we know is available and hope that our partners can help them find what they need," added Beaulieu.

She recommends calling 2-1-1, which can steer renters in the right direction for help. Those resources are also available on the 2-1-1 website.

Many cities have ended the emergency rent relief programs due to a lack of funding, however some are still providing assistance. What resources they provide can be found on each of their websites.

The higher rent prices could be leading to more eviction filings.

"I think the uptick in numbers of evictions filed has been a little surprising," said Ashley Flores, Senior Director for the Child Poverty Action Lab.

She said in March, they've seen the most amount of eviction filings since the start of the pandemic - about 7,000 in our four county area.

It's a trend showing no signs of slowing down.