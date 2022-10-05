Registered sex offender connected to Amber Alert case turns himself in

CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A registered sex offender has turned himself in at the Corinth Police Department in connection to an Amber Alert case over the summer.

Ricardo Marquez Denton County Sheriff's Office

On Sept. 23, the Corinth Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Ricardo Marquez for online solicitation of a minor under 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Police say the warrant stemmed from when an Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old on July 16. She was located by herself at a McDonald's restaurant in Carrollton that same evening.

Marquez, 33, turned himself in at the Corinth Police Department on Oct. 4. He was booked without incident.

Corinth police are encouraging parents to have conversations with their children today about the dangers of social media.