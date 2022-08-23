Record rainfall in North Texas leads to hundreds of high water rescues

High water rescues keep first responders busy across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Record rainfall in North Texas since Sunday night led to hundreds of high water rescues and at least one fatality in Dallas.

On April 22, 2022 Fort Worth firefighters responded to 174 high water investigations/rescues. Fort Worth Fire Department via Facebook

By late afternoon on Aug. 22, Fort Worth firefighters has responded to 174 high water rescues. They also reported 500 calls for service (including EMS calls and structure fires) between midnight and 4 p.m.

The rainfall was incredible, and a much needed respite from the intense summer heat and drought conditions.

During the 24-hour period, the metroplex got a total of 9.19" of rain.

It was the second wettest August (so far) for Dallas-Fort Worth.

The weather event also ranked second on the list of the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation totals in Dallas- Fort Worth.

The Flood Watch expired at 8 p.m. but it will still take some time for the water to recede in several communities.

On Tuesday, expect a few spotty showers and storms here and there as an area of low pressure spins to our east. Again, no deluge of flooding is in the forecast, with rain chances are around 30-40%.

By Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a couple of isolated showers and storms will be possible. Rain chances are around 10-20%.

High temperatures will climb back into the low 90s by Friday into the weekend.

Enjoy the somewhat cooler temperatures while they last.