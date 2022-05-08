Watch CBS News
Record heat and high humidity expected for Mother's Day

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS DFW

Warm and muggy Mother's Day ahead
Warm and muggy Mother's Day ahead 02:38

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Happy Mother's Day! Please enjoy record heat and high humidity on your special day!

We start with morning clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures climb into the mid/upper 90s as our skies clear and winds pick up out of the south gusting to 35 mph.

If Mayfest is on the agenda, remember the sunscreen and stay hydrated!

There is a very small chance of an isolated storm developing along the dryline out west.

If one does develop, it could become severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Unlike our previous 90 degree days this year, this heat wave is sticking with us into next weekend.

Several afternoons will be close to tying or setting a new high temperature record.

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida.

First published on May 7, 2022 / 9:03 PM

